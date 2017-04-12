Check out: Anushka Sharma shoots for Imtiaz Ali’s film without Shah Rukh Khan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Anushka Sharma shoots for Imtiaz Ali’s film without Shah Rukh Khan-1

Anushka Sharma has been keeping busy with her work. In March, the actress released her second production Phillauri. Now, moving on to her next film, Anushka Sharma had already begun the Punjab schedule with Shah Rukh Khan for Imtiaz Ali’s romance drama. Last week, the cast and crew wrapped up the Punjab schedule as well.

Anushka Sharma shoots for Imtiaz Ali’s film without Shah Rukh Khan-2

The Punjab schedule saw Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in their Punjabi avatar. On Wednesday morning, Imtiaz Ali began shooting some portions of the film in Mumbai with Anushka Sharma. She was spotted shooting in the bylanes of the city surrounded by people waiting to catch a glimpse of her. She was seen wearing a blue top and pair of black denims. On the other hand, filmmaker Imtiaz seemed engrossed on his phone.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the title of the film is yet to be announced. It is slated to release on August 11, 2017 and is clashing with another film – Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Tags : , , ,

You might also like

Deepika Padukone opts out

OMG! Deepika Padukone opts out of a Shah Rukh…

Housing Society woes giving Anushka Sharma sleepless nights, here's why

Housing Society woes giving Anushka Sharma…

Varun Dhawan takes break from Twitter

Varun Dhawan takes break from Twitter

anushka-sharma-75a

Anushka Sharma to endorse Colgate?

Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde and Sussanne Khan to be honoured as young women achievers news

Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde and Sussanne…

Sony Music acquires music rights of Shah Rukh Khan’s next for Rs. 15 crores

Sony Music acquires music rights of Shah Rukh…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification