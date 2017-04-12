Check out: Anushka Sharma shoots for Imtiaz Ali’s film without Shah Rukh Khan

Anushka Sharma has been keeping busy with her work. In March, the actress released her second production Phillauri. Now, moving on to her next film, Anushka Sharma had already begun the Punjab schedule with Shah Rukh Khan for Imtiaz Ali’s romance drama. Last week, the cast and crew wrapped up the Punjab schedule as well.

The Punjab schedule saw Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in their Punjabi avatar. On Wednesday morning, Imtiaz Ali began shooting some portions of the film in Mumbai with Anushka Sharma. She was spotted shooting in the bylanes of the city surrounded by people waiting to catch a glimpse of her. She was seen wearing a blue top and pair of black denims. On the other hand, filmmaker Imtiaz seemed engrossed on his phone.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the title of the film is yet to be announced. It is slated to release on August 11, 2017 and is clashing with another film – Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.