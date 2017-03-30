Check out: Anil Kapoor’s sardar look in Mubarakan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Anil Kapoor is all set to share screen space with nephew-actor Arjun Kapoor for the very first time in Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan. The duo will be starring in a comedy family film. Arjun Kapoor will be seen in a double role and one of the roles he is playing is of a sardar.

Currently, Anil Kapoor and the cast are on the second shooting schedule in London. Earlier, we had seen a glimpse of Anil Kapoor’s role in the character poster reveal. Now, he shared a candid photo from London donning his turban. He will be playing the role of Kartar Singh. He captioned the photo, “But you know, happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.― J.K. Rowling #Mubarakan #london #londondiaries.”

Mubarakan is a film about a big fat Indian wedding with Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty playing the leading ladies. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is slated to release on July 28.

