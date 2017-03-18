Check out: Anil Kapoor meets Turbaned Tornado, the 105 year old Marathon runner Fauji Singh

We had earlier mentioned that Anil Kapoor would be joining the cast of Mubarakan in London wherein the actor will share screen space with his real life nephew and Gen Y actor Arjun Kapoor. While the actor has already kick started the shoot for the film along with him, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty, he was pleasantly surprised to meet an unexpected guest at a gurudwara.

During the shoot of Mubarakan at a London gurudwara, Anil Kapoor was thrilled to come across renowned Marathon runner Fauji Singh, fondly addressed as Turbaned Tornado. The actor who was seen sporting a turban for his role in the upcoming film not only clicked pictures with the legendary athlete but was also seen having a gala time interacting with the Marathon runner.

From what we hear, the two were bonding over fitness since Anil Kapoor is a firm believer in following a healthy lifestyle. In fact, the actor even took to Twitter to share the picture with the 105 year old Fauji Singh and captioned it saying, “@FaujaSinghJi you sir are an incredible man! Motivating all of us to live life to the fullest! #AgeNoBarrier.” He also further added, “We clearly had a lot to talk about!#FaujiSinghJi has given me all new fitness goals!”

Very few may be aware that Fauji Singh is a British Sikh centenarian marathon runner who holds a world record in his age bracket. His current personal best time for the London Marathon (2003) is 6 hours 2 minutes, and his marathon record, for age 90-plus, is 5 hours 40 minutes at the age of 92, at the 2003 Toronto Waterfront Marathon.