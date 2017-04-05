Check out: Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Anees Bazmee pose on sets of Mubarakan

Just yesterday we had reported that the team of Mubarakan comprising of Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’cruz and Athiya Shetty had wrapped up shooting for the film in London with a special dinner bash. Well today sharing an image from the sets of the film in London, Anil Kapoor posted a picture featuring him in his turbaned avatar alongside Arjun Kapoor and Anees Bazmee.

Posting the image the actor added, “Final chapters of the #MubarakanDiaries… 3 days to go! We will be all set to see you! #Mubarakan28thJuly @arjunkapoor @aneesbazmee @athiyashetty @ileana_official”.

As for the film itself, Mubarakan is the story of a big fat Indian wedding. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is slated to release on July 28.