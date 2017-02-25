Check out: Amy Jackson lounges around in a swimsuit

Amy Jackson is gearing up for one of the biggest films of the year, 2.0, which stars the megastar of South, Rajnikanth and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. Amidst busy schedules, however, Amy also juggles with endorsements and photoshoots. The actress continues to post pictures of her various photoshoots on social media.

Here’s a glimpse of Amy Jackson in a sexy swimsuit that the actress posted on Instagram and captioned it saying, “..and this is why I love night shoots, lounging in my @monaswims suit reading a book sent all the way from L.A by courtesy of my Spirit Sister @anatanaka #TheToltecPathtoFreedom.” The actress recently took to the picture sharing network to share many pictures ranging from traditional to western wear.

On the Bollywood front, the actress was last seen in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Freaky Ali. Amy Jackson was recently in the news as she claimed that her phone was hacked and some of her ‘hot’ photos were released online.