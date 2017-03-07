Check out: Amul’s latest take on Karan Johar’s kids is very Dharma style

Everyone is aware of the fact that Karan Johar recently welcomed his twins through surrogacy. While the nation was really surprised with Karan Johar’s announcement, the film industry sent out congratulatory messages as Karan began his new journey as a father.

Indian dairy cooperative Amul always has their versions of any pressing topic that is political or social or is trending on social media. Amul, who has this photo segment called Amul Topical, recently shared their new photo featuring Karan along with his kids just like their previous adverts. Karan is sitting holding his newborn babies while a nurse is standing next to him. The new topical will remind you of Kabhi Khushi Khabhi Gham as they have captioned the photo, “Kabhi Beti, Kabhi Son.” The tagline in the end reads, “Johar se cheer karo.”

Karan Johar has been receiving good wishes and blessings from the entire nation. He has named his son Yash after his late father Yash Johar and daughter Roohi which is an anagram of his mother’s name Hiroo Johar.

On the professional front, Karan Johar is gearing up for his latest production Badrinath Ki Dulhania which stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the lead. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, it is slated to release on March 10.