Check out: Amul hails Indo-Chinese film Kung Fu Yoga and its cute!

From world politics to sports to films, Amul’s posters have always explored the quirky side with its impactful caricatures. And the recent topical poster was on the release of the week Kung Fu Yoga. The film, which is one of a kind Indo-Chinese collaboration, has legendary action star Jackie Chan playing the lead along with Sonu Sood in a negative role who also presented the film in India under his banner.

Besides that, Sonu Sood also played a wonderful host to Jackie Chan when he arrived in the country for the promotions of his film and the former also organized a small party to welcome the legend and it was definitely a star studded one. Coming back to the Amul ad, keeping up with the action theme of the film, the poster displays a caricature of Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood doing some Kung Fu moves and accompanying them is the Amul mascot with a tag line that reads, ‘India’s Favourite Chanaman – Karate aur Parathe Ke Saath!’

Kung Fu Yoga, which released in India on February 4, also stars Aarif Rahman, Disha Patani, Amyra Dastur among others and is directed by Stanley Tong.