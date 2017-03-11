Check out: Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan look a million bucks at a Anushka Rajan and Abbishek Doshii’s wedding

February 13 and 14th marked the days when Anushka Rajan (daughter of Gammon India Chairman & MD Abhijit Rajan) tied the knot with Abbishek Doshii (the charming son of real estate developer Mahesh Doshii) in a lavish ceremony at the 7-star Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi. If the uber exclusive venue and settings weren’t enough to wow the invitees who comprised the who’s who of the industrial world, adding glitz was the father son duo of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Sporting a beige kurta with pink embroidery Bachchan senior looked the part of a movie star, while son Abhishek clad in a pink kurta doubled up as the bride’s consort. Along with the Bachchan boys was Jaya Bachchan who looked resplendent in a sari.

As for the other invitees the guest list included Shweta Bachchan, Sheikh Nayhan bin Mubarak al Nayhan, Anil Agarwal, Tina Ambani,Bijal & Hetal Meswani, Anand Jain,Praful & Varsha Patel, Pinky & Sanjay Reddy, Ashok & Harsha Hinduja, Sajjan & Sangita Jindal, Tanvi & Krishna Shete, Parth & Anushree Jindal,Amit Bhosale, Athiya Shetty, Kishore & Kintu Bajaj and Champa & Chakor Doshii.