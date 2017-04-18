Check out: Amitabh Bachchan shares a candid moment between Katrina Kaif and his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda that he loves

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is one those celebrities who likes to share moments on his blog and on the mircroblogging site Twitter. The actor is a social media friendly person and enjoys it very much.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan shared a candid moment between Katrina Kaif and his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and could not stop gushing over it. He shared a moment from a recent award show wherein Katrina stopped to greet Shweta. Amitabh Bachchan captioned the affectionate photo as, “I do not know why, but I find this picture of Katrina and Shweta at a recent event, most charming and filled with great affection.”

Back on the film front, Amitabh Bachchan will be reprising the role of gangster turned politician Subhash Nagre in Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3.

