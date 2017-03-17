Check out: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur join in Badrinath Ki Dulhania celebrations

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is on roll with back-to-back hits. The year 2016 was a fantastic year for her performance wise as Alia got to play unique characters in Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi.

Now, kick starting the year with Badrinath Ki Dulhania this year, Alia Bhatt has once again grabbed a hit in her kitty. Karan Johar, who had produced this Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer, threw a success party last night. Many celebrities came together to join the celebrations including  Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, John Abraham, Diljit Dosanjh, Aditya Roy Kapur, amongst others.

Karan Johar shared a photo selfie with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt and captioned it, “#funtimes.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be taking a six months break before starting her next film Ayan Mukerji‘s superhero flick. She will also be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

When Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn

REVEALED: When Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Rani…

Aashiqui 3 is not happening and Mahesh Bhatt tells us why!

Aashiqui 3 is not happening and Mahesh Bhatt…

Alia Bhatt to host a special screening of Emma Watson starrer Beauty and The Beast for NGO kids

Alia Bhatt to host a special screening of Emma…

"Those are not my twins" - Karan Johar

“Those are not my twins” –…

REVEALED Sonakshi Sinha talks about her first ever stage performance at the age of 10

REVEALED: Sonakshi Sinha talks about her first…

Alia

Birthday girl Alia Bhatt to go baby shopping for…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification