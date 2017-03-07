Check out: Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar make a perfect mentor-mentee duo on the first digital cover of Hello

Filmmaker Karan Johar gave Alia Bhatt her grand Bollywood debut with Student of the Year and since then they have worked in several other films together. Once again, the mentor and mentee have joined hands to feature on the first ever digital cover of Hello India magazine.

Both Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar look classy on their first cover together. Alia is donning a little black dress while Karan is seen in all black attire a camo print jacket. The caption reads, “I, Me, My Selfie #KARANJOHAR #ALIABHATT.” The magazine posted a glimpse of the making of the cover and wrote alongside, “Creative maverick @karanjohar & B-town sweetheart @aliaa08 come together for India’s 1st digital cover launch- the March issue of HELLO!”

Apart from this, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Karan Johar’s production Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, it stars Varun Dhawan and is slated to release on March 10.

