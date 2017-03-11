Check out: Akshay Kumar’s Padman starts rolling in Madhya Pradesh

Akshay Kumar is killing it with his back to back work schedule. The actor, who recently wrapped up Toilet- Ek Prem Katha, has started his next film Padman. Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna is all set for her debut production venture Padman and the movie started rolling Madhya Pradesh.

It is based on a real-life story of a social entrepreneur, Arunachalam Muruganantham, who took it up to himself to provide low-cost sanitary napkins to women from poor economic states across rural India.

The shooting of Padman has kick started in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Cinematographer P. C. Sreeram shared a photo and wrote, “My next journey with Balki starts here. may the force be with us.”

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar had recently met Arunachalam Muruganantham and had a meaningful conversation about his life and the film. Twinkle has even dedicated a chapter ‘The Sanitary Man from a Sacred Land’ to Arunachalam, a school drop-out from Coimbatore in Kerala in her book, ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’.

Helmed by R Balki, Akshay Kumar will be playing the lead role alongside Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.