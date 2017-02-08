Check out: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna meet the real PadMan Arunachalam Muruganantham

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna meet the real PadMan Arunachalam Muruganantham-1

We had reported that Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna would be coming together for a movie titled PadMan. Twinkle will be producing the film and it is based on a real-life story of a social entrepreneur who invented the low-cost sanitary pad making machine.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna meet the real PadMan Arunachalam Muruganantham-2

We are talking about Arunachalam Muruganantham who is also mentioned in the Twinkle’s second book, The Legend of Laxmi Prasad. Recently, Arunachalam shared a few photographs from his special meet up with Akshay and Twinkle. They discussed about his business and how he came up with the idea of it. Arunachalam was struck by their humble nature and wrote, “Two Men discussing about women personal Hygiene importance… Arunachalam Muruganantham met the simple & humble hero Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna at Juhu, Mumbai residence.”

Helmed by R Balki, Twinkle Khanna will produce it under her banner Mrs Funnybones. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte and is slated to go on floors soon.

Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

Publicity overdrive

Publicity overdrive: Director denies Diljit…

Bombay High Court orders four cuts in Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 news

Bombay High Court orders four cuts in Akshay…

akki

Akshay Kumar to host a special episode of…

Akshay Kumar Gold

Akshay Kumar to sport just one costume throughout…

Diljit-Dosanjh-In-Brown-Jacket

Diljit Dosanjh to feature in Akshay Kumar’s next

Sana Khan1

Sana Khan to play Akshay Kumar’s girlfriend in…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification