Check out: Akshay Kumar launches the app and website for Bharat Ke Veer

Akshay Kumar has always been known to be that one celebrity who goes the extra mile to help those in need. In fact, the actor had earlier announced that he was keen on developing an app or website that would help people across the country reach out in aid for the kin of Indian soldiers who have been slain. Well, making his dream come true the actor recently launched the app and website Bharat Ke Veer along with Union Minister Rajnath Singh.

Speaking at the launch, Akshay stated that the website lauded the Government of India for making his dream come true and providing a platform for everyone to help the next of the kin of slain soldiers financially. Akshay Kumar who recently wrapped up shooting for his film Toilet – Ek Prem Katha took to the social networking platform Instagram sharing an image from the launch saying, “Such an Honour to Garland the sacred soil of Sardar Post on #ValourDay. Launching my dream #BharatKeVeer as we speak!! Jai Hind”.

Later, sharing yet another image and the link to the website Akshay Kumar added, “A Day I Found Hard To Hold Back My Tears…honouring the widows of our fallen soldiers. Support the families of our Bravehearts ? #BharatKeVeer Now LIVE –> BharatKeVeer.Gov.in”.

As for the portal Bharat Ke Veer, is an IT based platform with an objective to enable willing donors to contribute towards the family of a brave heart who sacrificed his/her life in line of duty. The amount so donated will be credited to the account of ‘Next of Kin’ of those Central Armed Police Force/Central Para Military Force soldiers.