Check out: Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi promote Jolly LLB 2 in Ahmedabad

The Akshay Kumar – Huma Qureshi starrer Jolly LLB 2 is just a few days away from release, and the actors are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. After featuring on television shows, the duo was in Ahmedabad to promote their film.

Both Akshay and Huma have been posting images and updates of their promotions for Jolly LLB 2 on social media tagging each other and using their on screen names, Akshay added another image while departing from Ahemdabad of them boarding a private jet. Posting the image on Instagram the actor added, “A big thank you from Jolly and Pushpa for the love Ahmedabad! See you at the movies #JollyLLB2OnFeb10”. Sharing a similar image Huma too added, “Thanks Ahmedabad for all the love Jolly and Pushpa had a blast !! #JollyLLB2OnFeb10”.

But it hasn’t been all work and no play for the team of Jolly LLB 2; in fact Akshay, the certified prankster has been at it again. We hear that Huma was the actor’s latest victim, when Akshay used her phone to send out marriage proposals to other Bollywood folks in jest.

As for the film, Jolly LLB 2 is the sequel to the 2013 release Jolly LLB that featured Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani and Amrita Rao in leading roles. Directed by Subhash Kapoor the film is slated for release on February 10.