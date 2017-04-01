Check out Akshay Kumar gets down and dirty digging a pit for Toilet

Akshay Kumar has always been known to be one actor who isn’t just grounded but also to be one of the very few who goes out of their way to ensure a message they believe in reaches the masses. Well, taking this forward with his next venture Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Akshay Kumar is hell bent on bringing about change in society.

After posting videos talking about changing the mind-set of the masses towards open defecation, Akshay Kumar was recently snapped promoting his forthcoming venture along with Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the Khargibe district of MP by digging a two pit toilet. Posting an image of the same on Instagram the actor added, “Digging my 1st #TwoPitToilet in Khargone District of MP with Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, to show the Importance & Power these Toilets can give all over India #MakeTheChange #WasteToWealth”.

As for the film Toilet – Ek Prem Katha is a love story revolving around Keshav and Jaya that is set against the backdrop of the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Plan C Studios in association with Abundantia, Toilet- Ek Prem Katha is slated to hit screens on August 11, 2017.

