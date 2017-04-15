Check out: Ajay Devgn shares a candid moment with son Yug on the sets of Golmaal Again

Ajay Devgn is currently shooting for the fourth installment in the Golmaal franchise titled Golmaal Again. While the actor is busy with his work schedule, Ajay Devgn had a special visitor on the set.

The visitor was none other than Ajay Devgn’s son Yug. He shared a candid moment with his son while carrying him on the sets of the film. He captioned the photo with a smiling emoji. It is quite rare for Ajay Devgn to share moments of his kids on his social media. Their family likes to keep away their kids from the limelight as much as possible.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Milan Luthria‘s Baadshaho which will also feature Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal. Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again is set to release during Diwali this year.

