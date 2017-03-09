Check out: Ajay Devgn – Parineeti Chopra starrer Golmaal Again goes on floors

The much-awaited fourth installment of Rohit Shetty‘s hit franchise Golmaal titled Golmaal Again has finally gone on floors. The fourth film in the Golmaal series has kicked off in Mumbai earlier this morning.

Parineeti Chopra, who is making her debut in Golmaal franchise, announced the news by sharing a photo of four clapboards. Three of them are from first-day shoots of the previous films. Parineeti wrote, “Golmaal 1,2,3 and now 4!! CMON LETS DO THISSS!! The madness begins today. claps for the last 4 filmssss.”

After the Mumbai schedule, the cast and crew will move to Hyderabad, Ooty and Goa for further schedules. The film stars Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh who are also new to the franchise. It marks the return of the previous cast members including Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade.

The filming began without Ajay Devgn as he is still in Rajasthan shooting for his next, Baadshaho. Ajay is expected to join them on March 11. The film is scheduled for Diwali 2017 release.