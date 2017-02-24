Check out: Ajay Devgn and Kajol pose for a selfie to celebrate their wedding anniversary

On today’s date (February 24) in the year 1999, two of Bollywood’s most eligible celebrities got married. We are indeed talking about Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, who celebrate their wedding anniversary today.

As a memory, Kajol shared a really cute and adorable photograph of hers with her darling hubby Ajay Devgn. Kajol aptly captioned the photograph as “Thank y’all for all ur wonderfully warm wishes”.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are parents to two children named Nysa and Yug. Readers may recall that, Ajay Devgn and Kajol have acted together in films like U Me Aur Hum, Raju Chacha, Dil Kya Kare, Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, Ishq etc…

Bollywood Hungama wishes Ajay Devgn and Kajol a very happy wedding anniversary.