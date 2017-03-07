Check out: Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta interact with the Border Security Force (BSF)

Only yesterday, we had reported about the gorgeous Ileana D’Cruz wrapping up the shooting of the Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi starrer Baadshaho. Today, we bring to you yet another update about the film in the form of its hero Ajay Devgn attending an event of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Jaisalmer.

The Border Security Force (BSF), whose jawaans are often termed as the primary ‘Border Guarding Force Of India’, are the ones ensure security on the borders of India. So, when they got a chance to see Ajay Devgn, whom they had only so far in films like Singham etc…, their happiness knew no bounds. Needless to say that the event turned out to be a jam packed one with everyone dying to see their favourite star Ajay Devgn live. Besides Ajay Devgn, there were also Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta who attended the said event.

Besides Ajay Devgn, Baadshaho also stars Ileana D’Cruz Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jamwal in the lead roles. Directed by Milan Luthria and co-produced by Milan Luthria and Bhushan Kumar, Baadshaho is a thriller film that has been set in the Emergency era of the 70s. The film will hit the theatres on September 1 this year.