Check out Ajay Devgn celebrates his 48th birthday with his family

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Check out Ajay Devgn celebrates his 48th birthday with his family-1

On April 2, Ajay Devgn rang in his 48th birthday with his family. Like a doting wife, Kajol threw a special party for Ajay Devgn which included only family members.

Check out Ajay Devgn celebrates his 48th birthday with his family-2

On Sunday, Bollywood celebrities extended their warm wishes to Ajay Devgn on social media. Kajol shared a special birthday cake picture on her Instagram story. Ajay also shared a picture with his kids Nysa and Yug. They were joined by his nephews and niece and captioned the photo, “Best birthday gifts.”

On the work front, Ajay Devgn wrapped up the first schedule of Golmaal Again in Mumbai and will be soon heading to Hyderabad. He will be also seen in Milan Luthria‘s Baadshaho. On the other hand, Kajol is all set to make her comeback in the Tamil film industry alongside Dhanush in Soundarya Rajinikanth‘s Velaiyilla Pattathari 2 (VIP 2).

Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

“Yes, I am officially on board for Kapil Sharma’s show… But I am unsure of what will happen in the future” - Raju Srivastava

“Yes, I am officially on board for Kapil Sharma’s…

After Jacqueline Fernandez, Sooraj Pancholi now decides to turn cafe owner

After Jacqueline Fernandez, Sooraj Pancholi now…

REVEALED Here’s how Emraan Hashmi will be bringing in his birthday in Goa

REVEALED: Here’s how Emraan Hashmi will be…

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with Diljit Dosanjh during Phillauri making news

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with…

After Shah Rukh Khan, Emraan Hashmi to play a dwarf in Nikhil Advani’s next film

After Shah Rukh Khan, Emraan Hashmi to play a…

When Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn

REVEALED: When Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Rani…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification