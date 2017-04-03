Check out Ajay Devgn celebrates his 48th birthday with his family

On April 2, Ajay Devgn rang in his 48th birthday with his family. Like a doting wife, Kajol threw a special party for Ajay Devgn which included only family members.

On Sunday, Bollywood celebrities extended their warm wishes to Ajay Devgn on social media. Kajol shared a special birthday cake picture on her Instagram story. Ajay also shared a picture with his kids Nysa and Yug. They were joined by his nephews and niece and captioned the photo, “Best birthday gifts.”

On the work front, Ajay Devgn wrapped up the first schedule of Golmaal Again in Mumbai and will be soon heading to Hyderabad. He will be also seen in Milan Luthria‘s Baadshaho. On the other hand, Kajol is all set to make her comeback in the Tamil film industry alongside Dhanush in Soundarya Rajinikanth‘s Velaiyilla Pattathari 2 (VIP 2).