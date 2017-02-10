Check out: Aamir Khan’s turban look from Thugs of Hindostan

We had reported that Aamir Khan is going to star in YRF‘s production titled Thugs of Hindostan alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The two superstars will be sharing the screen space for the very first time.

There’s one thing Aamir Khan has always loved is to experiment with his looks. From Lagaan to Mangal Pandey to Dangal, Aamir has had several physical transformations. During the promotions of Dangal, the actor started to grow a beard which is for his next film Thugs of Hindostan. We came across a picture doing the rounds on social media of Aamir which reveals his look from the film. Aamir can be seen sporting a full-grown beard and a handlebar moustache and is wearing a red turban. We have also learned that the film also requires him to have a lean physique.

Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan is reportedly an adaptation of the novel, Confessions of a Thug which is written by Philip Meadows Taylor. It is slated to release during Diwali 2018.