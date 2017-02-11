Check out: Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan pose for a selfie together

Bollywood has eternally been ruled by the three Khans, viz., Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. While the Aamir Khan and Salman Khan worked with each other in Andaaz Apna Apna, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan came together in Karan Arjun and other films. The one combination that never came together onscreen was that of Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan had attended the 50th birthday bash of entrepreneur Ajay Bijli. It is here where Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan came together for a selfie. Wasting no time, Shah Rukh Khan posted the photographed on his social media and captioned the same as “Known each other for 25 years and this is the first picture we have taken together of ourselves. Was a fun night.” Now that, both, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan came together for a photograph, one really wonders when will their ‘photographic magic’ get converted into ‘cinematic magic’.

Aamir Khan, who was seen in his Thugs Of Hindostan look was looking as dapper as ever alongwith Shah Rukh Khan who was at his charming best, like always.