Check out: Aamir Khan cuts his birthday cake with son Azad and Imran Khan’s daughter Imara

Aamir Khan celebrated his 52 birthday earlier this week with a grand bash which was thrown by his wife Kiran Rao. The party included the Phogat family and all of the Bollywood celebrities attended it. Even Shah Rukh Khan visited his residence later that night to wish him.

Aamir Khan was surrounded by his loved ones. What caught everyone’s attention were the youngest party people, his son Azad and Imran Khan’s daughter Imara. The two kids joined Aamir during the cake cutting and looked pretty interested in it.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be later seen in a guest appearance in Secret Superstar. He is currently prepping for Thugs of Hindostan in which he will star alongside Amitabh Bachchan and is scheduled for 2018 release.