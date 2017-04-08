You can’t miss this glamorous performance by Disha Patani at the IPL

She won all the accolades last year for her debut performance in Bollywood with MS Dhoni – The Untold Story and now post the release of her international film too, Disha Patani gave a grand stage performance in the recent IPL. The actress was apparently approached to perform in Indore and she had given a nod for the same.

Now, Disha Patani has taken to social media to share her experience of performing at the 10th season of Indian Premiere League. The actress not only posted pictures but also shared videos of her performance. Disha received a grand welcome at the stadium as she was welcomed in quintessential Punjabi style with dhol and baaja. The actress shared a video of the same on her Instagram page with a caption saying, “Thank you for the love indore, it was so much fun #jhoompunjabi.”

In fact, this is one of Disha’s first live acts and the actress also wrote a note on the picture sharing network saying, “Reliving my befikra memory video”. Readers may be aware that Disha Patani came together with alleged beau Tiger Shroff for a music video titled ‘Befikra’.

Disha Patani, who was last seen in Kung Fu Yoga, was reportedly said to be a part of Student Of The Year 2 but the actress quashed the rumours. There have been several speculations about her upcoming films but she has been maintaining silence on the same as of now.

