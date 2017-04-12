BREAKING: This look of Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt will leave you stunned

Everyone is aware of the fact that Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Sanjay Dutt in the forthcoming ambitious film of Rajkumar Hirani which is a biopic on the actor. The film will be showcasing Dutt’s career spanning over three decades and here’s Ranbir sporting the latest look of the actor.

Yes, Ranbir Kapoor is seen as the 57 year old actor in this particular picture. The actor has not only put on weight to fit into the role of Dutt but was even seen sporting the salt pepper moustache and beard with a tika like the real life Sanjay Dutt.

Ranbir Kapoor recently also made an appearance at an event where he imitated some of Sanjay Dutt’s iconic moves leaving the audience in awe of his acting skills. Despite several rumours about the biopic facing setbacks, Rajkumar Hirani recently rubbished all the speculations adding that the film is well on track.

Besides Ranbir, the Sanjay Dutt biopic that is yet to be titled, also stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal among others and is slated to release by the end of this year.

