Bollywood’s ‘Teja’ invented ‘verification’ concept much before Twitter and Facebook. Here is the proof.

The power of social media in today’s world has grown by leaps and bounds. It’s almost become like an online passport wherein we identify our friends and colleagues and join their networks online. One of the unique trends that have caught on the social media recently is that little Blue Verification tick mark which verifies the authenticity of your profile. While Twitter and Facebook may have added this verification tick mark feature only recently, we realized that someone in Bollywood had already invented the concept back in the 90s. We’re talking about none other than Paresh Rawal’s character Ram Gopal Bajaj in the cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna. In the hilarious climax scene of the film, Ram Gopal Bajaj claims to be his evil twin ‘Teja’ by showing the cross mark on the cheek and stating ‘Teja main hoon… Mark idhar hai’, hence using the cross mark to be his verification. Of course this has become one of the most famous dialogues from film with multiple memes being made on it. Twitter and Facebook surely owe the verification tick mark feature to Bollywood… what say?