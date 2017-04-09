Bollywood congratulates Akshay Kumar on his National Award victory

While his career spans close to three decades, Akshay Kumar has rarely been acknowledged with accolades. The actor too has mostly stayed away from mainstream commercial awards. But with him showcasing his versatility on the big screen in the recent years, Akshay Kumar became the recipient of one of the most prestigious awards of the country this year, the National Award.

As the official announcement claims that Akshay Kumar won it for his portrayal of Indian Navy Officer in Rustom, recently the National Award jury member Priyadarshan claimed that the actor ideally won for both Rustom and Airlift which were two of the blockbusters of 2016.

Followed by the same, Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages by fans and netizens but most importantly from well-wishers of the actor from the industry. Here’s a compilation of the same:

Huma Qureshi – Congratulations @akshaykumar for the #NationalAward .. Only one question on our minds -where is the party ?!!

Sanjay Gupta – The whole awards controversy is unduly taking away from Akshay Kumar a very well deserved win. The man is delivering knockout performances.

Anupam Kher – Congratulations to @akshaykumar for winning #NationalAward for #BestActor. What an inspirational career graph & reinvention of an actor.

Sonu Nigam – Congratulations @akshaykumar for the National Award. God chose you for the National Award, & we Celebrate your Joy & Achievement. Love

Bhumi Pednekar – Congratulations @akshaykumar for the biggest win ever.More power to you #NationalAward

Riteish Deshmukh – Congratulations Sundi …. extremely thrilled to learn about your National award..love you

Lara Dutta – Congratulations Paaji!! @akshaykumar Regardless of all other award shows, the National award shows your king of people’s hearts!

Maniesh Paul – Awesome news @akshaykumar paaji!!!long over due!!!Well deserved!!!

Esha Gupta – Congratulations to our #Rustom on winning National award…@akshaykumar.

Neetu N Chandra – @akshaykumar Congratulations Akshay Sir,very very happy You Rock

Rishi Kapoor – Heartiest congratulations to @akshaykumar,@sonamakapoor, Team’s-Pink,Dangal, Neerja,Ventilator etc…for their National recognition. Voilà!

Jacqueline Fernandez – Congratulations on the big wins @sonamakapoor @akshaykumar!! #NationalFilmAwards

Claudia Ciesla – Big congratulations @akshaykumar for winning the #NationalFilmAwards … that’s the 1st but definitely not the last one

Rahul Dholakia – Congrats to all the National Award winners – and a specially to @akshaykumar ; @shubhashishb & my school buddy @atulkasbekar for Neerja

Milap Jhaveri – Congrats @akshaykumar sir on winning your 1st National award for #Airlift n #Rustom Congrats @EmmayEntertain and @kriarj too!

Rajakrishna Menon – Congrats @akshaykumar . For all the hard work and dedication you put in. You deserve it more than anyone I know. #Airlift

Alia Bhatt: Congratulations @akshaykumar for your national award!!!!!! Big big hug

Kiara Advani: Big Big congratulations @akshaykumar Sir for winning the #NationalFilmAwards

Karan Johar: Congratulating @akshaykumar !!!! #NationalFilmAwards #Rustam ….shine on !!!! Loads of love…..

Twinkle Khanna: I don’t know if I am crying or laughing-emotions all over the place-So proud of you @akshaykumar you smart, humble, amazing creature!

Sidharth Malhotra: Congratulations to my bro @akshaykumar for winning the national award for best actor for Rustom ! more power to you #NationalAward