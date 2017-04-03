‘Bhangarh: The Last Episode’ to get a digital release on 30 March this year

In a time and age when almost everything is going digital, the most awaited Indian horror film Bhangarh: The Last Episode is all set to be released exclusively only on digital platforms. Since our country India happens to be a leader when it comes to data usage (with most of the traffic is coming through mobile telephony), the higher download speed and competitive internet packages have made it easier for film producers to release film digitally and expect a much wider audience than it could have been earlier.

What makes Bhangarh: The Last Episode different from others is the fact that, it has been shot in found footage style, which is at a nascent stage in India. For starters, ‘found footage’ is a genre which has been an integral part of the Hollywood film industry for some time now. The film has been shot in Bhangarh (Rajasthan), which is considered by many as the world’s most haunted location. So much so that the Archaeological Survey Of India has prohibited any one to enter/stay at Bhangarh post sunset and up to sunrise. The entire cast and crew of Bhangarh: The Last Episode worked all night till the dawn for many days at a stretch, and that too, at many real haunted locations.

Since most of the locations were deserted landscapes with no human for miles, there were no artificial set or studio floors which were used in the filmmaking. In the two stances during the shoot, actual supernatural activities occurred! At one such occasion, the filming had to be halted as well, keeping in mind the safety of the cast and crew. Even the extras and the people giving interviews in the film were local inhabitants and none of them were professional actors.

For the main cast of the film, a three-tier audition process was initiated in the locations of Delhi and Mumbai. The said process involved hundreds of actors going through various stages such as improvisation of dialogues, body language and impromptu acting skills. The selected cast were then taken to a 7-day workshop, which was conducted in Mumbai.

While Bhangarh: The Last Episode has been written and directed by debutant Anil Bajpai, it has been produced by Bobby Chopra. The film stars Rumana Molla, Sonel Singh, Prashant Barot, Rajesh Pathank and Deepanshu Malik. The music of the film has been composed by Rishi-Mani, Sanjay Autar and Z’ub. The film will be available on digital platforms from 30 March this year. The best part about Bhangarh: The Last Episode is that, one can watch the movie without any fee or subscription.