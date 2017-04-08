Here are the best-dressed celebrities of the week!

Do you see an outfit that you instantly fall in love with? Our celebrities have the best team in their service who glam them up and make it look so easy.

Check out the best-dressed celebs of the week:

Deepika Padukone is the one to look out for. Recently, she wore an all-lace Maison Valentino outfit with a pair of white studs and Gucci shoes. She was styled by Shaleena Nathani. Matte pink lips, soft curls and thin liner finished her look.

Shraddha Kapoor looks cute in blue… Always! She wore a cute summer inspired blue dress by Daniele Carlotta with cut-out details and a metallic belt. She paired it up with Paul Andrew heels. The blow dried voluminous hair with easy breezy look was perfect for his hot weather.

At the teaser launch of her upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu, Parineeti Chopra looked fresh as a daisy in H&M yellow separates. She paired it up with Miss Guided white blazer and Aldo heels. She kept her makeup easy breezy with H&M accessories.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back from the maternity break in style. At a recent event, she wore a custom denim suit set by Masaba Gupta with Amrapali earrings and ring.

Sonakshi Sinha is keeping very busy with her upcoming film Noor and her stint as a judge on Nach Baliye. This only means more fancy outfits. For Noor press meets, she wore 431-88 winged white top with Tommy Hilfiger denims and Intoto heels.

At a recent event, Alia Bhatt chose for a pretty simple look. She wore a floral top from Promod, paired it up with Designer Limited jeans from Denim Story. The peach colour jacket from Zara was an added advantage.