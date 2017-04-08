Here are the best-dressed celebrities of the week!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Do you see an outfit that you instantly fall in love with? Our celebrities have the best team in their service who glam them up and make it look so easy.

Check out the best-dressed celebs of the week:

  1. Deepika Padukone:

best-dressed celebrities-1

Deepika Padukone is the one to look out for. Recently, she wore an all-lace Maison Valentino outfit with a pair of white studs and Gucci shoes. She was styled by Shaleena Nathani. Matte pink lips, soft curls and thin liner finished her look.

  1. Shraddha Kapoor:

best-dressed celebrities-2

Shraddha Kapoor looks cute in blue… Always! She wore a cute summer inspired blue dress by Daniele Carlotta with cut-out details and a metallic belt. She paired it up with Paul Andrew heels. The blow dried voluminous hair with easy breezy look was perfect for his hot weather.

  1. Parineeti Chopra:

best-dressed celebrities-3

At the teaser launch of her upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu, Parineeti Chopra looked fresh as a daisy in H&M yellow separates. She paired it up with Miss Guided white blazer and Aldo heels. She kept her makeup easy breezy with H&M accessories.

  1. Kareena Kapoor Khan:

best-dressed celebrities-4

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back from the maternity break in style. At a recent event, she wore a custom denim suit set by Masaba Gupta with Amrapali earrings and ring.

  1. Sonakshi Sinha:

best-dressed celebrities-5

Sonakshi Sinha is keeping very busy with her upcoming film Noor and her stint as a judge on Nach Baliye. This only means more fancy outfits. For Noor press meets, she wore 431-88 winged white top with Tommy Hilfiger denims and Intoto heels.

  1. Alia Bhatt:

best-dressed celebrities-6

At a recent event, Alia Bhatt chose for a pretty simple look. She wore a floral top from Promod, paired it up with Designer Limited jeans from Denim Story. The peach colour jacket from Zara was an added advantage.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Deepika Padukone to endorse Goibibo

Deepika Padukone to endorse Goibibo?

Shahid Kapoor starts shooting for Padmavati in Mumbai

REVEALED: Shahid Kapoor starts shooting for…

Varun Dhawan takes break from Twitter

Varun Dhawan takes break from Twitter

WHAT! This actor to spoof his own debut film!

WHAT! This actor to spoof his own debut film!

OMG! Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to reunite again

OMG! Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to…

The reason why Deepika Padukone secretly flew to Rajasthan news

REVEALED: The reason why Deepika Padukone…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification