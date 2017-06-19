Besides being an ace director, Kabir Khan is also a great dancer. Click here to find out!

We are just a few days away from the grand release of Salman Khan’s Tubelight, which happens to be the most awaited film of the year. The makers of the film are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that Tubelight shines bright at the Box-Office.

While Tubelight mirrors the impeccable chemistry between Salman Khan and his real life brother Sohail Khan, the film also will see the debut of the Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in Bollywood. Trade pundits have already predicted that the film’s director Kabir Khan is sitting on a goldmine and Tubelight will be his Eid gift to the viewers. Speaking of Kabir Khan, Bollywood Hungama recently came across his post on the social media, which left us stunned and awestruck. The said post by Kabir Khan happened to be a video in which Kabir Khan is seen practicing dance steps one of the songs along with the crew of the film. One has to admit that, besides being a filmmaker par excellence, Kabir Khan also happens to be an astounding dancer! Do watch the adjoining video in order to believe what we are saying.

The Kabir Khan directed Tubelight is slated to release on June 23 this year.