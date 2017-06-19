Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 19.06.2017 | 7:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

Besides being an ace director, Kabir Khan is also a great dancer. Click here to find out!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Kabir Khan-1

We are just a few days away from the grand release of Salman Khan’s Tubelight, which happens to be the most awaited film of the year. The makers of the film are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that Tubelight shines bright at the Box-Office.

While Tubelight mirrors the impeccable chemistry between Salman Khan and his real life brother Sohail Khan, the film also will see the debut of the Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in Bollywood. Trade pundits have already predicted that the film’s director Kabir Khan is sitting on a goldmine and Tubelight will be his Eid gift to the viewers. Speaking of Kabir Khan, Bollywood Hungama recently came across his post on the social media, which left us stunned and awestruck. The said post by Kabir Khan happened to be a video in which Kabir Khan is seen practicing dance steps one of the songs along with the crew of the film. One has to admit that, besides being a filmmaker par excellence, Kabir Khan also happens to be an astounding dancer! Do watch the adjoining video in order to believe what we are saying.

The Kabir Khan directed Tubelight is slated to release on June 23 this year.

Team #Tubelight dancing on set. Proud to be centre stage ????#5DaysToTubelight #behindthescenes

A post shared by Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk) on

Tags : , , ,

You might also like

Not “Raabta” but these were the covert…

Will Zhu Zhu be introduced to the Indian…

Brotherhood: Salman Khan chills with brother…

Watch: Salman Khan reveals the best…

Watch: Salman Khan surprises Shah Rukh…

“Om Puri ji has a big and BEAUTIFUL role in…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification