Bahubali 2 release date announced, April becomes bigger with this along with Fate of the Furious

Almost a year back we had mentioned that it would be an impossible scenario if the two biggies from opposite sides of the world, Bahubali – The Conclusion and Fate of the Furious, were to taken on each other in theatres in India. Though there were murmurs that both films would be arriving on April 14, there was no release date finalized by the makers of Bahubali – The Conclusion. Though it was confirmed that the two films would arrive in April, it was also pretty much on the cards that eventually it would turn out to be a win-win situation for all.

Well, this is what has happened as the release date of Bahubali – The Conclusion has been announced. The film would be arriving on April 28; a couple of weeks after eight instalment of the Fast and the Furious franchise hits the screens (on April 14).

“Yes, that’s confirmed,” informs our source, “Bahubali – The Conclusion is all set for April 28 arrival. In any case, both the films were never clashing with each other. These films are as big as it can get, and need huge release for themselves. You just can’t think of dividing 5000 odd screens at your disposal between the two films. Both are two of the most awaited films of 2017 and why should audiences be put into a situation where they have to pick and choose one? Instead, they should have the flexibility of going for both the films, and hence it makes sense to have a two week gap.”

True indeed, since Bahubali – The Conclusion is perhaps the only film from down South which is fetching such huge interest with pan-India audience.

“Absolutely,” says an insider, “This is the reason why no other Hindi film is arriving either on April 28. It is a clean release date as no one would really want to spoil the party when the world wants to know ‘Why Katappa Killed Baahubali’?. Bahubali – The Beginning had raked in Rs. 500 crore across languages with Rs. 117 crore coming just from the Hindi version. That was when the SS Rajamouli film didn’t arrive with many expectations, especially in the Hindi segment. Now imagine how much does the sequel with Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia and Anushka Shetty starrer has at stake with such unparalleled curiosity.”

Same is the scenario with Fate of the Furious as well which has seen its two smashing theatrical promos doing the trick. Fast and the Furious 7, which had released exactly a couple of years back in April 2015, had turned out to be a Blockbuster in India with Rs. 108 crore coming in. It was the first Hollywood film to enter the Rs. 100 Crore Club and ever since then, audiences world over have been waiting to check out the newest instalment with Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham leading the show along with new entrant Charlize Theron stepping in.

“So far, things have been going well for the business of films in India. Dangal [December], Raees and Kaabil [January], Jolly LLB 2 [February] and Badrinath Ki Dulhania [March] have kept the cash counters engaged,” says a trade guru, “Bahubali 2 and Fate of the Furious are the biggest films of April. Now that they are spaced out by a couple of weeks, it only keeps the party going.”

Well, no one is complaining, least of them the audiences and the exhibitors!