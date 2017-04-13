Bahubali 2 – The Conclusion does the unthinkable, arrives solo and gets a clean two week run

Things are heating up well for Bahubali 2 – The Conclusion. For the biggest Indian film ever to release so far, the SS Rajamouli directed affair is living up to the expectations that one has from it, especially when it comes to its arrival. While the war drama would be seeing a record release across the country across various languages (Telugu, Hindi, Tamil), it would also be seeing a clean open run for good two weeks at least in the Hindi version.

“Well, this has never happened before for a dubbed film, but it is happening with Bahubali 2 – The Conclusion,” informs our source from a premium exhibition chain, “In the times when even two Bollywood superstars end up engaging in a Box Office battle where two of their films clash with each other, Bahubali 2 has done the impossible by not just procuring a solo release but even scaring away the competition from the week after. In the times when at least 100 notable Hindi releases scamper for arrival on the 52 Fridays, Bahubali 2 has managed two back to back Fridays just for itself, which is no mean feat.”

Now this is a marked progress for the film as when Bahubali – The Beginning has released on 10th July 2015, it had Sunny Deol and Kangana Ranaut starrer I Love NY for company. While latter was a Box Office disaster and was never meant to be any competition, the real challenge was a week ahead when Salman Khan‘s biggie Bajrangi Bhaijaan had seen an Eid release on July 17.

“So in a way, even Bahubali was taking a chance since no other Hindi film had dared to arrive on a week prior to the Salman Khan flick. If the film was rejected, it would have been out in one week flat. However, none of that happened as after taking a decent opening and then growing tremendously over the week, it gave so much confidence to the exhibitors that they continued to screen it even against Bajrangi Bhaijaan. It was a gala time in theatres as two biggies were practically running in parallel and audiences had a good reason to rejoice,” our trade expert informs.

The film went on to do what no other South dubbed film had done before, which is to enter the Rs. 100 Crore Club.

“Now with the sequel arriving solo on 28th April and with two weeks to its disposal (since no major film arrives on May 5 either), Bahubali 2 would comfortably go past the Rs. 100 crore mark in very quick time,” our source adds, “A record release, solo arrival and scaring away all the competition – Karan Johar and his team has ensured that against Bahubali 2 there are all the ticks against the boxes when it comes to a red carpet welcome that it deserves. If the content too ends up matching all the hype, sky is the limit for the film to perform.”

For now, the limit has been set to at least two weeks. It has to be seen how much further does it go from there.