This is how Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and others are slaying it together on the sets of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is gearing up for the YRF venture Meri Pyaari Bindu, is also wrapping up other work commitments. The actor is currently in Rishikesh shooting for the upcoming rom-com Shubh Mangal Saavdhan along with the unit and now we got a glimpse of their on the sets fun.

Ayushmann’s co-star Bhumi Pednekar shared a video on Instagram about the entire cast ‘slaying it together’ as they grooved to the popular Mohammed Rafi song ‘Dard-E-Dil’ from the film Karz picturized on Rishi Kapoor and Tina Munim. She posted a note along with the video saying, “A set that sings together, is a set that slays together.Slaying it mid shoot at 3 am, @ayushmannk .We love team SMS ? #shubhmangalsaavdhan #Prasanna #colouryellow #eros #Friendslikefamily.”

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan marks the directorial debut of South filmmaker RS Prasanna and the film is said to be inspired from the director’s Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Saadham.

On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar also recently wrapped up the shoot of Toilet-Ek Prem Katha where she is paired opposite superstar Akshay Kumar for the first time.

A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@psbhumi) on

