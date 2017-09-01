Bollywood Hungama
Ayushmann Khuranna and Bhumi Pednekar turn sexperts for these hilarious and weird queries on sex

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ayushmann Khuranna and Bhumi Pednekar turn sexperts for these hilarious and weird queries on sex features

The Ayushmann Khuranna and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Shub Mangal Saavdhan releases today (Friday), and the reviews for the film have been nothing but positive. In fact the audience word of mouth for the film has also been rather good. But away from the box office, we had Ayushmann and Bhumi turn (s)experts for us and answer a few queries that came our way, all the while keeping in line with the premise of the film.

The I-Pill dilemma – what happens if a guy pops it?

Ayushmann Khuranna and Bhumi Pednekar turn sexperts for these hilarious and weird queries on sex_01

 

Never be AKELA when you have A-Kela

Ayushmann Khuranna and Bhumi Pednekar turn sexperts for these hilarious and weird queries on sex_02

 

Dekhne se kuch nahi hota… Dekhne ke baad kuch karne se farak padta hai

Ayushmann Khuranna and Bhumi Pednekar turn sexperts for these hilarious and weird queries on sex_03

 

ADVICE NEEDED – Role play Experiments!

Ayushmann Khuranna and Bhumi Pednekar turn sexperts for these hilarious and weird queries on sex_04

 

Ek se bhale do… do se bhale teen??

Ayushmann Khuranna and Bhumi Pednekar turn sexperts for these hilarious and weird queries on sex_05

 

Socho mat… karne ka mazaa kuch aur hota hai

Ayushmann Khuranna and Bhumi Pednekar turn sexperts for these hilarious and weird queries on sex_06

 

