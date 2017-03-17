Asha Parekh’s autobiography titled The Hit Girl’s features her timeless charm

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Asha Parekh’s autobiography

It’s era of the biopics and biographies when the audience is getting the inside story of B-town biggies. After Karan Johar’s ‘The Unsuitable boy’, Rishi Kapoor‘s book ‘Khullam Khulla’ and Rekha’s ‘Rekha: The Untold Story’, the next in line of autobiography is the evergreen actress Asha Parekh’s ‘The Hit Girl’.

Veteran actress Asha Parekh wrote her autobiography in collaboration with Khalid Mohamed. The cover of the book is out and she looks as charming as ever. In an interview, Khalid Mohamed had said that Asha Parekh was the trade’s delight. She gave a round of hits all through the 60s and early 70s. She was a great actor, and an excellent dancer, both western and India. Then, this JB Petit girl went on to head many film bodies, including the Censor Board.

Talking about his relationship with Asha Parekh, he said that eventually they became close, and she even became friends with his grand mum. The two ladies would go shopping together and share secrets.

We can’t wait to read what kind of stories Asha Parekh has to tell.

