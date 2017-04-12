Arpita Khan shares a piece of nostalgia about her superstar brother Salman Khan

There is no taking away the fact that, Salman Khan loves his sister Arpita Khan Sharma above anyone and everyone, his family notwithstanding. Even though Salman Khan may not express his unconditional love for Arpita, his actions always speak louder than words.

This time round, it was Arpita Khan Sharma’s turn to express her love for her superstar brother. Rather than gifting him anything precious or costly, she dug out a ‘priceless’ gift from the archives and posted on the social media. The priceless gift was an old photograph of Salman Khan alongwith her. Even though Arpita Khan Sharma looks way too young to be recognised, the same cannot be said about Salman Khan, who looked as dynamic and dashing as ever.

Rather than giving any words or captions to the said photograph, Arpita Khan Sharma summed up all her feelings by posting a heart’s emoticon. Also, do not miss the bespectacled person in the photograph, who happens to be Sohail Khan.