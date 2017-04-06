Amy Jackson performs at IPL 10 opening ceremony; gets brutally trolled for her dancing skills

We had reported earlier that Freaky Ali actress Amy Jackson was all set to perform at the opening ceremony of tenth season of Indian Premiere League. Over the years, many celebrities have become a part of the opening ceremony. Last year, Katrina Kaif performed at the ceremony and became the talk of the nation for showcasing her insane abs.

This year, Amy Jackson was trending but not for right reason. She became the victim of trolling on social media after performed on Thursday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. She performed on Katrina’s ‘Kala Chashma’ failed to spell magic on the audience. Twitterati compared her fumbling dance steps to Sunny Deol while some said she could not dance at all.

Here are some tweets:

Amy Jackson’s dance was so pathetic, 28 dance teachers closed their academy forever and went to Kashi. #IPL — AstroNOT (@Stylebaaz) April 5, 2017





Amy Jackson cannot dance?? — Tanvi (@ohh__teri) April 5, 2017

amy jackson’s performance at the IPL opening ceremony lmfaooooo i have so many things to say but i’m gonna stay mute — abbi ?? (@etherealgvddess) April 5, 2017





#IPLOpeningCeremony

My dog dances better than Amy Jackson,

It’s the worst of them all#AmyJackson can’t dance saala — Subham Shaw (@shaw67218) April 5, 2017





Sunny deol is a much better dancer than amy jackson — Harshit Kanodia (@KanodiaHarshit) April 5, 2017

I don’t know about his batting but Virat Kohli is surely a better dancer than Amy Jackson. #IPL2017 #IPL — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) April 6, 2017





Performance of #AmyJackson at #IPLOpeningCeremony will definitely get her an entry to @BigBoss11 — Kamal (@agarwalkamal) April 6, 2017

You watch #IPLOpeningCeremony for few minutes… and even RGV ki Aag feels like a classical film & most entertaining thing on the earth. — Paresh Rawal fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) April 5, 2017





Amy Jackson is moving exactly like I would in a Zumba class.

When the instructor isn’t looking.#IPLOpeningCeremony — Ne3T (@nitinpathe33) April 5, 2017



The format has been changed this year. Instead of one opening ceremony, there will be eight glittering opening ceremonies in different states. Riteish Deshmukh will perform in Mumbai, Tiger Shroff in Rajkot, Disha Patani in Indore, Shraddha Kapoor and Monali Thakur in Kolkata and Parineeti Chopra will perform in Delhi.

On the work front, Amy Jackson will be next seen in Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 later this year.