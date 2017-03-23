Amrita Singh to play a school principal in the Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium

Yesteryear’s star actress Amrita Singh, who was last seen recently in the Tiger Shroff starrer A Flying Jatt, will now be seen in the film titled Hindi Medium. The film, which also stars Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar, will see Amrita Singh playing the role of a school principal.

Speaking about the film, its director Saket Chaudhary said,” The principal’s character signifies authority, a woman who builds the future of children, and Amrita Singh has the quality to intimidate. She’s dressed in sarees that were carefully chosen to emphasize that she has taste and that lend her an air of authority.”

What is interesting is the fact that, the school portions shown in the film were actually shot in Delhi’s Modern School, which happens to be Amrita Singh’s alma mater. It was Amrita Singh who had suggested that they shoot the required portions in the said school.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar, Hindi Medium is all set to release on May 12 this year.

