Amitabh Bachchan v/s Ranbir Kapoor – Bollywood braces up for its next major clash

Just when one thought that after Raees v/s Kaabil one had left behind all the clashes, there is one which is all set to happen within three months of the infamous war that had erupted just a few days back. It would be the clash of a thespian [Amitabh Bachchan] with a relatively much younger actor [Jagga Jasoos] and rest assured; there would be a lot of noise en route their release together.

“That’s correct; Sarkar 3 is now arriving on the same date as Jagga Jasoos which is April 7. Even though Jagga Jasoos had been announced for arrival on this date many months ago and Sarkar 3 too had its eyes set on March release for quite some time, there has been a change in plans. The Ram Gopal Varma directed film is now arriving on this date, which also happens to be the filmmaker’s birthday, and there would be no step back on this,” informs our source.

Surprisingly, Ram Gopal Varma is not a man of birthdays and has always made his disdain around the relevance of this event in all platforms. However, call it coincidence or a well thought of promotional ploy but the day Ram Gopal Varma turns 55, his Sarkar 3 would hit the screens.

“This means Ranbir Kapoor will now face the might of Amitabh Bachchan”, a trade expert comments, “There are quite a few challenges that lie ahead now, though it may all get balanced out eventually. Jagga Jasoos has been a delayed product while Sarkar 3 has been a quickie. There is no comparison whatsoever in their budget either. Ranbir and Katrina shot for a major portion of the film post their break up while Amitabh Bachchan and Ram Gopal Varma have reunited after working in record seven films earlier. Ranbir comes fresh from the success of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil while Ramu is making a comeback with a biggie.”

That said, even though the talkie promo of Jagga Jasoos is yet to be unveiled (which would eventually manage to tell what exactly is this Anurag Basu directed fantastical tale all about), those who have had a dekko at Sarkar 3 promo vouch for the fact that it truly takes the spirit of Sarkar forward and is set to be a hard hitting account of the life and times of Subhash Nagre (the character played by Big B).

“While one waits to see that happen, the fact remains that a storm would definitely build up in weeks to come,” the source adds, “This year, most of the filmmaker have taken a conscious call not to clash with each other. What happened between Raees and Kaabil was not healthy and you don’t want a repeat of that. Hopefully, it would be all cordial in case of Sarkar 3 and Jagga Jasoos. However, it won’t be quiet for sure. Expect a lot of noise to be heard from far away for sure.”

We are bracing up for that already!