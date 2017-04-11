Amitabh Bachchan v/s Irrfan Khan v/s Ayushmann Khurrana – Can Bollywood afford a three way clash?

Well, it’s happening again. While the biggest clash of the year is set to take place on the weekend of Independence Day, what with Akshay Kumar‘s Toilet – Ek Prem Katha been announced for release on the same day as Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali‘s next, there is a three way clash all set for May 12. The films in question? Sarkar 3, Hindi Medium and Meri Pyaari Bindu.

“It is weird that a clash like this is taking place, it is totally unnecessary,” fumes a trade guru, who is visibly annoyed at May 12 being the chosen date for three notable films, “It is understandable when three, four or even five inconsequential films arrive on the same date; it is acceptable since they do not get a release date otherwise. However, why would you want to bring three films supported by major production houses on the same date? If they want, they can choose to pitch their films for another Friday too. Arrival of two films on the same date is still understandable, but why three?”

However, as things stand today, the clash is indeed happening.

“Yash Raj Films is going all out for the promotion of Meri Pyari Bindu. They have released multiple teasers from the film already. Go online and you can’t miss the antics of Ayushmann Khurranna and Parineeti Chopra, they are all over,” an observer comments, “Now T-Series’ Hindi Medium has been announced with good fanfare too. The promo of Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar film has found instant attention. The date of May 12 is loud and clear as well.”

It would still have been reasonably okay had these two been the only films in fray. However, with Eros’ Sarkar 3 postponing its release for May 12 as well, it has turned out to be a film-flooded Friday.

“With Amitabh Bachchan as the central protagonist and that too returning almost a decade after Sarkar Raj [2008], the game is indeed at the next level,” our source adds, “Yes, Ram Gopal Varma has not been delivering successes for a while now but then when it comes to the Sarkar franchise, it is still massive. The film has been pitched at a good scale and could well have been a solo arrival. It deserves to. However, now it has Meri Pyaari Bindu and Hindi Medium for company as well.”

The only positive that one can see out of this scenario is the fact that all three films belong to distinct genres. While Sarkar 3 is inherently a dramatic affair, Meri Pyaari Bindu is light hearted for campus crowds while Hindi Medium aims at middle class family audiences.

“Still, a clash is a clash, and a big one at that when it is three way,” the trade guru laments, “This has to be avoided, it is not healthy.”

With just a month to go for the arrival of these films, it has to be seen who blinks first.