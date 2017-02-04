Akshay Kumar set to kick-start his 2017 campaign with Jolly LLB 2 next Friday

It’s that time of the year when one keenly begins to await an Akshay Kumar starrer. Last year it was Airlift, a year before that it was Baby. Both the films were January releases and had arrived on the weekend around the Republic Day holiday. This year he left aside this time period since Raees and Kaabil had already announced their plans. However, a couple of weeks down the line, he has set Jolly LLB 2 up for release.

The film is special for Akshay Kumar since this is also his first release of 2017. The film would pretty much pave the way for his frequent releases that would fill Bollywood calendar for months to come. In June, he is bringing his Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, on Diwali arrives his biggest film till date – 2.0, and then before the close of the year he would be seen in the most offbeat (yet all set to be entertaining) film of his career, PadMan.

While these films release, all eyes are on how big does Jolly LLB 2 open. Considering the fact that 2016 was super fantastic for him, what with three centuries in a row [Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom], Akshay’s stocks are soaring like never before. His formula of ‘controlled costs and maximum returns’ are paying dividends. Gradually the industry has come to realize that this is indeed the most effective way of making films, instead of just racing behind the Rs. 100 crore club entries.

Even Jolly LLB 2 follows the same phenomenon. There have been no elaborate shoots for the film, the schedule has been kept tight, the budget has been controlled and no expense has been incurred on the frills. It is content which has found most attention and with director Subhash Kapoor ensuring that the ethos of Jolly LLB have been retained, Akshay Kumar has only taken things forward with his take on the court room drama.

This time around, things have turned further serious when it comes to the focal point of conflict in Jolly LLB 2. However, given the fact that Akshay Kumar is expected to bring in good entertainment quotient to even social satires as well as intense dramas, Jolly LLB 2 is set to find good viewing for itself.

No wonder, Fox Star Studios has chalked out a good release strategy for the film which would be releasing on a wide range and count of screens across the country. Jolly LLB 2 is set for release on January 10 and one waits to see how big does it eventually turn out to be.