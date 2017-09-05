Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 05.09.2017 | 5:12 PM IST

#AjayTalks: From working with Aamir Khan to cute banter with Kajol to Golmaal Again release, here’s everything Ajay Devgn revealed during his Twitter Chat

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn Ffilm Productions

Ajay Devgn has all the reasons to celebrate as his latest multi-starrer Baadshaho is doing very well at the box office. The film has already crossed Rs. 50.12 crores and is expected to do better in the days to come.

On Monday, Ajay Devgn decided to have a fun chat with his fans on Twitter and had some interesting conversation with them. Not only did he thanked everyone for watching Baadshaho, he also talk about the ladies Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta, the possibility of working with Aamir Khan again, revealed Golmaal Again release date and had a cute banter with wife Kajol.

1. Ajay Devgn, who had worked with Aamir Khan in Ishq, did say that he would love to work with him again.

#AjayTalks would you like to work with Amir khan again?


2. Kajol also joined in the twitter conversation and as a doting wife asked him the most important question.


On a diet! #AjayTalks ???????? https://t.co/gxBGfNfcMJ


3. Ajay Devgn also revealed when Kajol’s next film will be announced.


Going on floors in November. #AjayTalks https://t.co/cDkg1Ebh5X


4. Ajay Devgn also assurred his fans that they might see him in more films in 2018.

Hopefully three. #AjayTalks https://t.co/IjRehCpmnH


5. Speaking of Kajol, she recently starred in Tamil comedy drama VIP 2 with Dhanush. When a fan asked Ajay whether he had watched the film, here is what he said.

6. During the chat, Ajay Devgn also revealed that he will begin shooting for his next film Raid in Lucknow.


7. Of course, Ajay Devgn’s favourite movie of his wife Kajol was the one in which both of them starred together.

 


8. Ajay also joked about getting beaten up if he revealed any of his favourite Bollywood actresses.


9. As Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa has moved to Singapore to pursue further studies, Ajay revealed he visits the place often to spend time with his daughter.


10. Amidst all this, Ajay Devgn dropped the deets about his upcoming film Golmaal Again and its release date.

11. Ajay Devgn had to pull the legs of his Baadshaho co-stars Ileana D’cruz and Esha Gupta.


12. Ajay Devgn also had some nicest things to say about Akshay Kumar.


13. Lastly, Ajay Devgn revealed his own favourite film.


On the work front, after Baadshaho, Ajay Devgn will return this year with Rohit Shetty‘s directorial Golmaal Again. The film stars Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemu, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Shreyas Talpade.

