AjayTalks: From working with Aamir Khan to cute banter with Kajol to Golmaal Again release, here’s everything Ajay Devgn revealed during his Twitter Chat

Ajay Devgn has all the reasons to celebrate as his latest multi-starrer Baadshaho is doing very well at the box office. The film has already crossed Rs. 50.12 crores and is expected to do better in the days to come.

On Monday, Ajay Devgn decided to have a fun chat with his fans on Twitter and had some interesting conversation with them. Not only did he thanked everyone for watching Baadshaho, he also talk about the ladies Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta, the possibility of working with Aamir Khan again, revealed Golmaal Again release date and had a cute banter with wife Kajol.

1. Ajay Devgn, who had worked with Aamir Khan in Ishq, did say that he would love to work with him again.

#AjayTalks would you like to work with Amir khan again?



2. Kajol also joined in the twitter conversation and as a doting wife asked him the most important question.

So, when are you coming for lunch? #AjayTalks ???????? — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) September 4, 2017



On a diet! #AjayTalks ???????? https://t.co/gxBGfNfcMJ

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 4, 2017



3. Ajay Devgn also revealed when Kajol’s next film will be announced.



Going on floors in November. #AjayTalks https://t.co/cDkg1Ebh5X

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 4, 2017



4. Ajay Devgn also assurred his fans that they might see him in more films in 2018.

How many films can we expect from you in 2018 @ajaydevgn ? #AjayTalks — BAADSHAHO ARRIVES ???? (@RoninADfan) September 4, 2017

Hopefully three. #AjayTalks https://t.co/IjRehCpmnH

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 4, 2017



5. Speaking of Kajol, she recently starred in Tamil comedy drama VIP 2 with Dhanush. When a fan asked Ajay whether he had watched the film, here is what he said.

6. During the chat, Ajay Devgn also revealed that he will begin shooting for his next film Raid in Lucknow.



7. Of course, Ajay Devgn’s favourite movie of his wife Kajol was the one in which both of them starred together.



8. Ajay also joked about getting beaten up if he revealed any of his favourite Bollywood actresses.

Sir, who is your favorite current bollywood actress? #ajaytalks — इंडियन आयरन मैन (@DrMSDhoni) September 4, 2017

If I take any other name, I’ll be beaten at home! ???? https://t.co/hyKDnc0FPb — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 4, 2017



9. As Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa has moved to Singapore to pursue further studies, Ajay revealed he visits the place often to spend time with his daughter.

Hello Ajay Sir ???? U have been visiting Singapore often now. Any plans to promote ur upcoming films or even shoot ur film here? #AjayTalks — N I S A H ???????? ???? (@DinNisah) September 4, 2017

Right now I visit my daughter studying there. #AjayTalks https://t.co/gazvlcz6vj — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 4, 2017



10. Amidst all this, Ajay Devgn dropped the deets about his upcoming film Golmaal Again and its release date.

@ajaydevgn Tell About Golmaal Again Update ❤???? #AjayTalks — N I S H A N T. (@NishantADHolic) September 4, 2017

11. Ajay Devgn had to pull the legs of his Baadshaho co-stars Ileana D’cruz and Esha Gupta.

If u were to wake up two days as @eshagupta2811 & @Ileana_Official respectively, what will u do? Hehe 😉 #AjayTalks — N I S A H ???????? ???? (@DinNisah) September 4, 2017

I’d take sleeping pills and go back to sleep.. Hahaha! ???????? #AjayTalks https://t.co/3WxPNVTgnc — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 4, 2017



12. Ajay Devgn also had some nicest things to say about Akshay Kumar.

Say Something About Akshay Kumar ? #AjayTalks — Bhushan Khiladi (@Bhushanadhau1) September 4, 2017

Akshay is doing great work. Always been very fond of him. https://t.co/VXm1UGXKqf — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 4, 2017



13. Lastly, Ajay Devgn revealed his own favourite film.

Sir I love ur all movies.

Drishyam is favrt.@ajaydevgn Sir which movie is your Favrt ??

Plz reply #AjayTalks — MS Dhoni (@MsDhoni_WC) September 4, 2017



On the work front, after Baadshaho, Ajay Devgn will return this year with Rohit Shetty‘s directorial Golmaal Again. The film stars Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemu, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Shreyas Talpade.