Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan meet Netflix CEO at Mannat. Is the biggest movie deal in the making?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Earlier this week we had reported that Shah Rukh Khan was undergoing a minor surgery. Later the actor himself took to social media sharing an image of his other arm that the doctors had humorously marked as ‘Not Me’. While the surgery went off without a hitch, we aren’t here talking about that. Instead what caught our attention was this image of Shah Rukh Khan posing with Aamir Khan.

Apparently, Aamir met Shah Rukh at the latter’s residence in Bandra. But the interesting part was their companion, Reed Castings, the CEO of Netflix. Posting about the same on their official twitter handle, Netflix India tweeted the image saying, “Saturday night got pretty Khantastic! @iamsrk @aamir_khan”.

If that wasn’t enough reports suggest that both Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be coming together for a campaign for the leading internet-based entertainment company Netflix.

