2 States couple Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reunite in London and it’s pretty cute!

They played the quintessential Punjabi munda and South Indian girl with utmost perfection bringing alive the characters created by Chetan Bhagat in his novel ‘2 States’. Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry were much talked about then and now we got to see the two of them in one frame.

Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor had a reunion of sorts when the two of them in London recently. The actress took off to the Queen’s country for a week to unwind after a hectic schedule of promotions of Badrinath Ki Dulhania. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting Mubarakan in the city along with uncle Anil Kapoor.

Seen in the picture along with Alia and Arjun was also filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. Readers may recall that the two of them are collaborating for the superhero drama Dragon starring Ranbir Kapoor whose schedule has apparently been delayed for a while. In fact, the actress was also seen partying with Ayan and shared a picture of the same on her Instagram handle.

After the trip, Alia Bhatt is now back in town. On the work front, besides Dragon, Alia Bhatt will also be paired opposite Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in a dual role in Mubarakan which also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty.