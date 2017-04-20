‪Akshay Kumar at the book launch event of former IPS officer

If there’s one person in Bollywood who has an extremely busy year ahead, then, it has to be none other than Akshay Kumar. Despite his choc-a-bloc appointments, he still finds time to honour his other commitments.

Recently, Akshay Kumar was invited to launch legendary K. Vijay Kumar’s book launch. The book is titled ‘Veerappan – Chasing The Brigand’. Akshay Kumar posted the adjoining photograph on the social media and captioned it as “Honoured to be a part of the book launch of the man whom I consider a legend, K. Vijay Kumar. Veerappan – Chasing The Brigand, a must read!”

For the uninitiated, K. Vijay Kumar happens to be a daredevil former IPS officer and also the Chief of the Special Task Force (STF), which successfully carried out the killing of the notorious bandit Veerappan during the most talked about ‘Operation Cocoon’.

On the films front, Akshay Kumar will now be seen in an array of films, which includes the most awaited southern flick 2.0 with the megastar Rajinikanth, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, PadMan, Crack and Gold.

