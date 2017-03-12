Box office update: Badrinath Ki Dulhania sees further growth; likely to end Day 3 around 16-17 cr

Badrinath Ki Dulhania sees further

The Shashan Khaitan directed film Badrinath Ki Dulhania released on Friday. Starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt the film that took off on a good note witnessed almost 20% growth in business on day 2. Now on Day 3, the business of the film has seen yet another jump in collections.

After raking in Rs. 12.25 cr on opening day and drawing in a further Rs. 14.75 cr on day 2, the film is expected to draw in anything between Rs. 16-17 cr on Day 3. Further continuing the upward trend mass dominated sectors as well have taken a liking to the film giving the in theatre footfalls a boost.

Considering the current rate of progress, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is expected to enjoy a rather good weekend in theatres, and in all likelihood might just emerge as the fourth highest opening weekend grosser of 2017.

