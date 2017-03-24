BO update: Phillauri opens on a slow note

Over the past couple of weeks, Anushka Sharma has been busy promoting her production venture PHILLAURI with interesting images that feature her onscreen character making an appearance at various locations. Well, we finally see the film hitting the screens today, but will PHILLAURI that also features Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role make an impact at the box office is the question.
Reports suggest that PHILLAURI has started off on a slow note with approximately 15% occupancy rate during morning shows. However, the northern territories of Delhi and UP have registered a higher opening rate, given the fact that Diljit is a rather big name in these markets.
On the whole, PHILLAURI that enjoys a solo release is expected to face little competition coming from the previous release BADRINATH KI DULHANIA. However, the film’s business may see a spike over evening and night shows, depending on critic reviews.