BO update: Badrinath Ki Dulhania opens on a good note; expected to grow over weekend

After much talk and hype we finally see the release of the Varun Dhawan – Alia Bhatt starrer BADRINATH KI DULHANIA. The film which is a sequel to the film HUMPTY SHARMA KI DULHANIA is being helmed by Shahshank Khaitan and has been hitting all the right notes in the run up to its release. But will the film manage to entice the audience is the question.
Reports suggest that BADRINATH KI DULHANIA has opened on a good note with occupancy rate during morning shows being pegged at a steady 35%. In fact the film which primarily caters to the youth has seen a very good opening at multiplexes, while single screens aren’t far behind either.
On the whole, the chemistry between lead pair coupled with good music and positive word of mouth from the audience will definitely draw more footfalls over evening and night shows, resulting in a boost for the collections of the film on opening day.