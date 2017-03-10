BO update: Badrinath Ki Dulhania opens on a good note; expected to grow over weekend

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Badrinath Ki Dulhania (1)

After much talk and hype we finally see the release of the Varun DhawanAlia Bhatt starrer BADRINATH KI DULHANIA. The film which is a sequel to the film HUMPTY SHARMA KI DULHANIA is being helmed by Shahshank Khaitan and has been hitting all the right notes in the run up to its release. But will the film manage to entice the audience is the question.

Reports suggest that BADRINATH KI DULHANIA has opened on a good note with occupancy rate during morning shows being pegged at a steady 35%. In fact the film which primarily caters to the youth has seen a very good opening at multiplexes, while single screens aren’t far behind either.

On the whole, the chemistry between lead pair coupled with good music and positive word of mouth from the audience will definitely draw more footfalls over evening and night shows, resulting in a boost for the collections of the film on opening day.

Tags: , , ,

You might also like

T-Series acquires music rights of 10 Marathi films, to also venture into production

T-Series acquires music rights of 10 Marathi…

Amitabh Bachchan gives voice-over in Begum Jaan

Amitabh Bachchan gives voice-over in Begum…

Varun-Dhawan-to-turn-director-producer

Varun Dhawan to turn director-producer

Jacqueline Fernandez to join Salman Khan on his Da Bang tour

Jacqueline Fernandez to join Salman Khan on…

Ram Gopal Varma apologizes for his Sunny

Ram Gopal Varma apologizes for his Sunny…

Here’s how Sonam Kapoor and siblings plan to celebrate Sunita Kapoor’s 60th birthday news

Here’s how Sonam Kapoor and siblings plan to…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification