Tubelight Day 2 collections are lower than Raees. Here is the proof!

Since the announcement of the film Tubelight that would be directed by Kabir Khan and feature Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu everyone has been speculating about the film and its eventual box office success story. However, after the release of Tubelight on Friday, the business of the film seems to have suffered a bit with critic reviews being rather mixed.
If that wasn’t enough the pre-Eid lull has also dampened the overall box office prospects of Tubelight leading to a somewhat lacklustre box office performance. Now compounding things further, is the collections of the film on its second day. Though Tubelight released across 5550 screens (domestic 4350 + overseas 1200), and even enjoyed stellar promotions, it has recorded just Rs. 21.17cr at the domestic box office on its second day.
On the other hand the previous release this year Raees that feature Shah Rukh Khan, which incidentally also received mixed reviews from the critics seems to have performed on a much better note. In fact, on its second day in theatres Raees had manged to draw in Rs. 26.3 cr which is considerably higher than Tubelight.
Looking at the current trend, questions are now being raised whether Tubelight that was expected to be this year’s record setting film will manage to perform as expected.
Tubelight
Day 1 – Rs. 21.15 cr.
Day 2– Rs. 21.17 cr.
Raees
Day 1 – Rs. 20.42 cr.
Day 2 – Rs. 26.30 cr.